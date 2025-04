Arab Finance: The All Share Index of Bahrain Bourse (BHB) declined 1% on Sunday, closing the trading session at 1,919.1 points, versus 1,938.52 points on Thursday.

A total of 979,444 shares were traded during the session at a value of BHD 250,376.

The trading session concluded with the total market cap hitting BHD 26.413 billion.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).