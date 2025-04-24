RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports, including re-exports, rose 14.3% in February 2025 to SR26.11 billion, compared to February 2024, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Non-oil national exports (excluding re-exports) rose by 0.7% to SR16.07 billion, while the value of re-exported goods rose by 45.9% during the same period to SR10.05 billion.

Merchandise exports decreased by 2.6% in February 2025 to SR93.74 billion compared to February 2024, due to a 7.9% decrease in petroleum exports to SR67.6 billion.

Oil exports decreased from 76.3% of total exports in February 2024 to 72.1% in February 2025.

Imports decreased by 5.6% in February 2025 to SR63.17 billion, while the surplus in the merchandise trade balance increased by 4% to SR 30.57 billion compared to February 2024.

In February 2025, the ratio of non-oil exports, including re-exports, to imports rose to 41.3%, compared to 34.1% in February 2024. This was attributed to a 14.3% increase in non-oil exports and a 5.6% decrease in imports during the same period.

Followed by "plastics, rubber and their products", representing 20.0% of total non-oil exports, which decreased by 1.7% compared to February 2024.

The most important imported goods were "machinery, appliances, electrical equipment and parts thereof," which constituted 23.5% of total imports, decreasing by 0.7% from February 2024. Transportation equipment and parts thereof then constituted 15.4% of total imports, increasing by 24.3% from February 2024.

China is the main destination for Saudi Arabia's exports, accounting for 16.2% of total exports in February 2025, followed by South Korea with 10.1% of total exports, and then the United Arab Emirates with 9.8% of total exports.

India, Japan, Egypt, Poland, the United States, Taiwan, and the Kingdom of Bahrain were among the top 10 export destinations, with Saudi Arabia's exports to these ten countries accounting for 72.0% of total exports.

China also ranked first in Saudi Arabia's imports, accounting for 24.1% of total imports in February 2025, followed by the United States with 7.3% of total imports, then India (with 6.7% of total imports).

he United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom were among the top 10 countries from which imports were made, with the total value of Saudi Arabia's imports from these ten countries amounting to 64.0% of total imports.



