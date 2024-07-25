TECNO, a leading innovative technology brand, has partnered the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Nigeria to support the implementation of the Nigeria Learning Passport, a digital learning platform.

Too many children remain out of school today and many more are not learning. In Nigeria, the challenges in the field of education are particularly acute. To improve the quality of education for children and adolescents, the Federal Ministry of Education and UNICEF launched the innovative Nigeria Learning Passport programme in 2022.

The initiative forms part of UNICEF’s broader global educational strategy, the Learning Passport, established in 2018. The platform provides curriculum-aligned materials in local languages through online delivery, allowing children to access digital learning wherever they are.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).