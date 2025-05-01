The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has announced a two-week Sensitisation Outreach and External Court Sessions scheduled to be held in Lagos.

The outreach, according to a statement signed by Hon. Justice Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro Gonçalves, the newly elected President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, was part of efforts to deepen public engagement and promote regional integration.

He stated that the program which is scheduled to begin on May 5th to 7th, will be followed by the Court Sessions from May 8th to 16th.

The initiative aligns with Article 26(2) of the 1991 Protocol that established the ECOWAS Court and is aimed at bringing the institution closer to citizens of the West African region.

He added, “the Court described the outreach as a “significant milestone” that will enhance collaboration with Member States and promote greater understanding of its role in protecting human rights and upholding the rule of law.

A total of 35 cases involving 12 ECOWAS Member States are expected to be heard during the External Court Sessions.

Top dignitaries, including the Executive Governor of Lagos State, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, and Nigeria’s Attorney General, are expected to attend the opening ceremonies on May 5th and 8th.

The Court has extended invitations to civil society organisations, the Lagos Bar Association, human rights groups, and members of the public to attend the events.

It urged broad participation to foster deeper knowledge of the Court’s processes and improve access to justice for citizens, particularly at the grassroots level.

The sessions mark a key step in enhancing the visibility of the Court and reinforcing its commitment to regional justice and accountability.”

Highlights of the programme include a special forum for legal professionals and students, an open town hall meeting, media engagements, a press conference, and judicial dialogue with members of the Lagos State judiciary.

