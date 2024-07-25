The results of a study carried out by Handwerkskammer Erfurt (HWK) and the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) at TVET colleges and companies in the automotive sector reveal that 84% of TVET colleges were not fully aware of the technical skills and knowledge required by technical specialists in electric and hybrid vehicle technology.

The results of the study represent an in-depth needs analysis undertaken by HWK and the RMI at selected TVET colleges between July 2023 and July 2024. They serve as a basis for assessing the needs and scope of a possible follow-up project to establish sustainable training structures for vocational school lecturers in the field of e-mobility nationwide.

Over 500 South African companies working in the automotive sector were included and quality feedback was received from 58 organisations and 35 TVET colleges.

High-level results from the colleges which have a significant influence on the quality of vocational education and training revealed:

- 84% of TVET colleges were not fully aware of the technical skills and knowledge required by technical specialists in electric and hybrid vehicle technology and almost 90% of lecturers at TVET colleges have not yet received any specific training in the field of electric and hybrid vehicle technology



- Almost 90% agreed there is a shortage of qualified TVET lecturers with expertise in the field of e-mobility in South Africa



- Almost 100% agreed the following five areas required training: Battery technology and maintenance; Electric drive systems and components for the drivetrain; High-voltage safety and protocols; Diagnosis and repair techniques for electric vehicles and Integration and maintenance of hybrid systems



- They unanimously agreed to better align their programmes with the skills needed they would require funding and financial support; access to suitable equipment and facilities; opportunities for collaboration with industry partners; development and updating of curricula and training and development of lecturers

Frank Oelze, head of the vocational training centre at HWK Erfurt, said in general most respondents said they would welcome any government or industry interventions to support the topic of e-mobility as well as efforts to increase the number of female lecturers.

High-level insights from the 58 companies that participated revealed that most of the conceptual skills required by potential young professionals relate to the areas of diagnostics and electrics/electronics. “The need for mechanical and electronic knowledge as well as solid specialist knowledge was also repeatedly emphasised.”

The relatively frequent mention of IT and computer skills suggests that companies see a need here that is not adequately covered during basic school training. The topic of soft skills also plays an increasing role. “It was noticeable that health and safety at work only came last in the skills requirements mentioned,” notes Oelze.

When looking for skilled workers, almost two out of three companies complained about the lack of competent specialists and qualification deficits among their staff - at least in the area of modern vehicle technologies/hybrid and e-mobility and especially in electronic knowledge.

The lack of computer skills was also criticised among existing staff and/or applicants.

“Some companies are faced with the problem of not knowing about appropriate training opportunities or industry-specific standards or certifications for their employees. Others see a risk of a brain drain. However, around 1/3 of South African companies in the automotive sector do not yet see a need for qualified specialists in this area,” he said.

When it comes to school-based vocational training at TVET colleges, a clear majority (over 80%) of companies believe that the topic of hybrid and e-mobility is not adequately covered and also point to the lack of appropriately qualified lecturers.

Over one out of three of those surveyed see potential for improvement in practical teaching. They recommend practice-oriented training from the various manufacturers and access to relevant manuals to qualify TVET lecturers.

In the following places, the company representatives would like to see greater integration of modern technology, such as hybrid or e-mobility content, as well as generally better basic teaching of electronic knowledge.

To develop practice-oriented curricula, almost two out of three of companies are calling for greater cooperation between industry, educational institutions and political decision-makers.

Many companies also recommend more internship opportunities for students before they go to work in companies after completing their school-based vocational training.

Overall, the study shows a clear need for qualified specialists and therefore also for the introduction or adaptation of vocational training programmes in this area.

“Companies and vocational training institutions are aware that in the future, but also currently, a higher level of qualification of specialists for the development, design, manufacture and customer service of electric vehicles and the associated components is necessary.

The necessary equipment at the vocational training institutions must be supported (financially) by politicians and by industry,” he says.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).