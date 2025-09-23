JSE-listed private education provider, ADvTech has announced it will be consolidating its Varsity College, Vega School, and MSA brands under a single name: Emeris.

One aspect of the change is the building of a state-of-the-art R420m mega campus in Sandton, Johannesburg. This development will bring the existing Varsity College Sandton and Vega Bordeaux operations together on the same site.

It will open its doors in 2026 with an initial capacity of 9,000 students. Facilities at Emeris will include a double-storey library and information centre, a student experience hub with career and counselling services, a custom-designed indoor sports centre capable of hosting international and innovation spaces including IT labs, podcast studios and interactive mock classrooms.

“This strategic alignment amplifies ADvTech’s commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality educational pathways, tailored to meet market demands. By consolidating these institutions under one brand, ADvTech offers students an enhanced educational experience, fosters collaboration, and drives innovation,” says ADvTech Group CEO Geoff Whyte.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).