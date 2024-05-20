Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (SAMI-AEC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), today announced its participation as a strategic partner in the third edition of Future Aviation Forum (FAF) 2024. Held under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, FAF will take place from May 20-22 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in the capital city of Riyadh.

Hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), FAF 2024 aims to elevate global connectivity through strengthened partnerships, innovation, and sustainable practices within the aviation industry. As a strategic partner, SAMI-AEC will showcase its advanced manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise to a global audience.

"We are proud to partner with the Future Aviation Forum 2024," said Eng. Ziad Al-Musallam, CEO of SAMI-AEC. "This event is a catalyst for advancing the Kingdom's industrial capabilities and showcasing our commitment to technological innovation. FAF provides an exceptional platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the exploration of groundbreaking innovations within the aviation industry. Moreover, international platforms like FAF empower Saudi companies like ours to showcase our innovative offerings and capabilities on a global stage, enhancing our competitiveness and attracting worldwide attention."

The company's dedicated pavilion will feature a range of cutting-edge products and solutions, including Queue Management System (QMS), HEMA C2, Under Vehicle Scanning System (UVSS), Smart Site Safety Solutions (4s), MAWQFI Smart Parking, Bariq Drone, and diverse Cyber Security Capabilities.

About SAMI-AEC

Established in 1988, SAMI-AEC has cemented itself as a leader in electronics, technology, engineering, and manufacturing, with its services spanning across sectors such as Defense and Aerospace, Digital, Energy, and Security. A robust workforce of over 3,320 individuals, among which 85% are proficient Saudi nationals, forms the backbone of this enterprise. Over 800 among these are engineers and certified experts, reaffirming the dedication of SAMI-AEC to excellence and innovation.

About Future Aviation Forum

The Future Aviation Forum (FAF) is a global platform for leaders and innovators in the aviation industry to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of air travel. FAF 2024, held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, focuses on elevating global connectivity through innovation, sustainability, and partnerships.