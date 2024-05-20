Apocalyptica will be performing a tribute to Metallica at The Agenda in Dubai on September 13th

Tickets for the event are on sale now

Dubai, UAE: Finnish cello rockers Apocalyptica’s latest single, “One,” features Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

“One” is the third single to be taken from Apocalyptica Plays Metallica, Vol. 2, the highly anticipated sequel to their legendary debut record, following the release of both “The Four Horsemen” and “The Unforgiven II.”

Having originally featured on “And Justice for All”, Metallica’s landmark 1988 album, “One” is a breathtaking reinterpretation of one of the biggest of The Big Four’s greatest musical moments – a true crowning creative achievement in their staggering 40-year career.

In a stunning development, the single sees Metallica frontman Hetfield joining proceedings for a soul-stirring, spoken-word rendition of those inimitable, now immortal lyrics. More than a unique collaboration, this is history in the making.

“I think it’s incredible that James wanted to do it,” says Apocalyptica’s Eicca Toppinen. “We were always thinking, ‘it’d be great to someday do something with Metallica!’ I think the excitement for him came from the different approach we were taking – sometimes the craziest ideas are what excites people and that was our challenge.”

"We used everything at our disposal to make it as bombastic as possible. It had to be epic! The result was truly cinematic, with James narrating the story with those poetic lyrics. It was powerful and touching,” adds Perttu Kivilaakso. “As a fan I have to say it was unbelievable to finally hear it. I was in my home crying. My hands were shaking. It was an incredible journey.”

Toppinen, Kivilaakso and fellow band member, Paavo Lötjönen, are coming to Dubai later this year, with the trio bringing their unique sound to The Agenda on September 13th, where they will be performing carefully crafted interpretations of Metallica’s biggest hits.

The Dubai date forms part of Apocalyptica's European Tour, which begins in Helsinki on June 8th and draws to a close in Belgrade on November 30th.

Tickets for Apocalyptica’s Dubai concert are on sale now, with prices starting from AED 299, and can be purchased here.

