Qatar Tourism’s Service Excellence Academy has launched ‘The Art of Front Office Hospitality’, a new in-person training initiative. Officially introduced on July 9th, 2025, the programme aims to train 400 frontline hotel staff from properties rated four stars and below.

Designed to address the specific needs of this segment, the two-day training course focuses on guest relations, cultural sensitivity, and operational efficiency. The first batch of 84 participants has successfully completed the programme and received certification.

This initiative forms part of Qatar Tourism’s broader Service Excellence strategy and contributes to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 by fostering professional development and raising service standards across the tourism sector.

To register for the Hotel Front Office Training, please visit: https://outlook.office.com/book/HotelFrontOfficeTraining2@visitqatar.qa/?ismsaljsauthenabled

