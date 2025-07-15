Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties and The Business Year have announced the return of the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference, scheduled to take place on 3 November at Barahat Msheireb, under the theme “Driving GCC Entrepreneurial Growth.”

Following the success of the inaugural edition held in January this year, the second edition will focus on advancing the Gulf region’s startup landscape and expanding regional collaboration. The event will bring together senior government representatives, investors, and business leaders from Qatar, and the GCC region, with an emphasis on youth participation and emerging enterprises shaping the next phase of growth.

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, said: “Following the success of January’s edition, we’re pleased to welcome the event back to Msheireb Downtown Doha. As the district continues to establish itself not only as a centre for dialogue but also as a hub for business, culture, design, and technology, it offers a fitting setting for regional stakeholders to exchange ideas and shape future opportunities.”

“Furthermore, the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference has served as a meeting ground for investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to advance the GCC’s economic diversification goals. The upcoming edition in November will provide another opportunity to deepen these conversations and expand regional collaboration,” he added.

Vanessa Rameix, Regional Director at The Business Year, said: “While the world watches the GCC's economic transition, real change happens when boardrooms meet government offices. This is where Qatar's startup revolution gets its roadmap – not from oil barrels, but from the partnerships forged at events like this. This conference will highlight the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors to build an ecosystem that nurtures start-ups and accelerates business growth.”

This year’s conference will adopt an entrepreneurs-driven format aimed at energising the region’s emerging community. It will showcase how the GCC’s burgeoning startup ecosystem can serve as a viable alternative to established global markets while capitalising on the unique advantages of each member country. It will also feature a live startup pitch competition, featuring emerging companies from across the GCC, alongside main panel discussions with industry leaders and policymakers.

The first panel titled “Fostering Entrepreneurship and Driving Economic Growth in the GCC” will focus on how public and private sector initiatives can strengthen entrepreneurial activity across the GCC, with particular attention to public policies, and incentives that support emerging businesses. This is then followed by the second panel “Financing the Future: GCC Investment Strategies and Policy Insights,” which will discuss funding mechanisms across the region, including venture capital, regulatory frameworks, and government-backed initiatives that seek to expand access to finance and improve market conditions.

Further details about the speaker lineup, registration, and programme schedule will be shared in the coming months.

