Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Edition of Shell.ai Futures Pitch 2025 competition, held for the first time in Qatar through a strategic partnership between Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, and Qatar Shell Research and Technology Centre (QSRTC), has recognised three pioneering startups for their innovative digital energy solutions.

The competition offered a platform for early-stage technology companies to tackle critical energy challenges by leveraging Shell’s expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and energy technologies and QSTP’s dynamic innovative ecosystem.

This year’s edition attracted 86 applications from 27 countries, with 40% of submissions originating from the Middle East and North Africa region. Startups were invited to develop AI-powered solutions across three challenge areas: identifying and quantifying supply chain risks, enhancing data quality for intelligent asset workflows, and applying AI-enabled smart fault diagnosis through HAZOP analysis.

Out of the 86 applications, 14 startups were shortlisted for their exceptional ideas and technological promise. After a three-round evaluation process, three finalists emerged: Prewave from Austria in the supply chain risk category, MAXIML from India in the asset data quality challenge, and UptimeAI.com from the US in the HAZOP-based fault diagnosis category. These finalists presented their solutions to a panel of experts including Shell senior leaders and the president of QSTP.

This year’s first prize was awarded to MaxiML for its innovative solution in enhancing data quality for intelligent asset workflows. The second prize went to Prewave, while UptimeAI secured third place. Winners received cash prizes and access to funding opportunities of up to USD 100,000 to develop a proof-of-concept, along with support from QSTP’s innovation ecosystem.

The shortlisted companies represented a strong and diverse global cohort, highlighting the growing momentum behind digital transformation in the energy sector.

Rama Chakaki, President of QSTP, emphasized the importance of nurturing early-stage innovation in emerging technologies to propel Qatar’s startup ecosystem forward.

“The Shell.ai Futures Pitch competition aligns with QSTP’s commitment to fostering innovative solutions to complex challenges through the use of technology and AI, bolstering Qatar’s position as a hub for transformative innovation.”

“We are extremely proud to bring the Shell.ai Futures Pitch competition to Qatar for the first time, thanks to the strong collaboration between QSTP and QSRTC,” said Rob Maxwell, Managing Director and Chairman of Qatar Shell Companies. “This reflects our shared commitment to advancing digital innovation in the energy sector and empowering startups to tackle real-world, energy-related challenges with the use of artificial intelligence. The quality and diversity of ideas showcased this year are a testament to the global potential of open innovation.”

This successful edition of the Shell.ai Futures Pitch in Qatar underscores the strength of the ongoing collaboration between QSTP and Qatar Shell. As a trusted long-term partner, Qatar Shell remains deeply committed to fostering innovation, developing local talent, and creating sustainable in-country value.

Through initiatives like this, both organisations continue to empower the next generation of technology leaders and reinforce Qatar’s position as a regional hub for digital energy transformation. Startups interested in joining a world-class innovation ecosystem and exploring future opportunities are encouraged to visit https://qstp.org.qa.

About Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, is Qatar’s premier hub for technology development and applied research. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar through its various programs focused on business acceleration and incubation, which helps with rapid commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar’s national diversification drive.

QSTP’s focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. QSTP’s startups and companies which include Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations as well as research and development (R&D) centers share a collective commitment to develop innovative new products, invest in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, and advancing tech-driven solutions

QSTP supports QF’s economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.org.qa

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa