Organised by Dubai Culture in collaboration with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of the second edition of the Talent Atelier programme, organised in collaboration with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels. The initiative aims to empower a group of six designers to deepen their understanding of jewelry artistry through a blend of academic learning and practical training under the guidance of L’ÉCOLE Middle East’s lecturers and jewelry experts.

Falling under the umbrella of the Dubai Cultural Grant, one of the Authority’s key initiatives aligned with Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy, the programme reflects Dubai Culture’s commitment to strengthening the cultural and creative industries, while positioning Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The first phase of the programme, which runs until 11 July, features a series of interactive workshops hosted at L’ÉCOLE Middle East’s campus in Dubai Design District (d3). These sessions will introduce the participating designers — Kamla Al Olama, Sara Al Khayyal, Noora Al Shamsi, Hessa Al Abdulla, Hind Janahi, and Andreea Andres — to the three core pillars of the programme: art history, jewelry-making craftsmanship, and gemology. The hands-on training enhances their design capabilities, equips them with practical craftsmanship skills, and supports them in translating their creative visions into preliminary design sketches and concepts.

The second phase of the programme will take place in Paris from 1 to 5 September 2025, where the selected designers will have the opportunity to take part in L’ÉCOLE’s educational programme at its Paris campus, located on the Grands Boulevards at the iconic Hôtel de Mercy-Argenteau. There, they will engage in a range of immersive learning experiences and visits to partner museums, to expand their knowledge of jewelry arts in one of the world’s foremost design capitals.

The third and final phase will culminate in Dubai, where the participants will present their completed projects in the form of real-life designs. These final creations will reflect the level of expertise and artistic development achieved throughout their journey in the programme.

Commenting on the initiative, Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “Talent Atelier is a model educational platform that nurtures the creative and professional growth of talented UAE based designers. Through this initiative, we strive to inspire innovation, foster a spirit of excellence, and enable participants to play an active role in advancing the cultural and creative industries - all while supporting Dubai’s emergence as a regional and global reference point for jewelry design. We are investing in individual talent, while building an environment that can feed into the wider design ecosystem that celebrates the art of jewelry-making and contributes to the long-term growth of Dubai’s creative economy. The programme supports our mission to empower the next generation of designers to express their unique ideas as valuable and sustainable creative outputs.”

Sophie Claudel, Director of L’ÉCOLE Middle East – School of Jewelry Arts, said:

“We are proud to launch the second edition of the Talent Atelier programme in collaboration with Dubai Culture. This initiative aims to create opportunities for the next generation of creative designers and pioneers across all art forms. We are committed to fostering global dialogue between the jewelry arts and other artistic disciplines, while promoting cultural connections that celebrate our region’s creative talent. With 2025 being the UAE’s Year of Community, the programme reflects the spirit of our partnership and shines a light on the incredible creative talent within our communities—those who are shaping the future of design and jewelry arts.”

The Talent Atelier programme aims to broaden the horizons of the UAE’s creative talents and enrich their knowledge of the various forms of jewellery arts. It symbolises the strength of the ongoing partnership between Dubai Culture and L'ÉCOLE Middle East, reflecting their shared commitment to cultivating a vibrant cultural and creative ecosystem within the UAE and beyond. The programme fosters cross-cultural collaboration and helps elevate the talents and skills of the UAE’s creatives on the global artistic stage.

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture is keen on reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and developing the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in line with its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025.

The Authority also seeks to empower the enablers that support talent and stimulate active public participation by investing in the various assets under its remit, including the management of five heritage sites, five museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, 17 archaeological sites and nine Dubai Public Library branches, all of which help contribute to creating an economic system that invigorates the cultural and creative industries. The Authority also offers 8 services and 26 sub-services.

For more information, please visit the Authority's website www.dubaiculture.gov.ae

About L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts

Established in 2012 with the support of Van Cleef & Arpels, L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts aims to introduce the public to all aspects of jewelry culture through various activities: courses, workshops, conversations, exhibitions, research, books and podcast.

Activities at L’ÉCOLE cover three main areas: the history of jewelry, the world of gemstones and the savoir-faire of jewelry-making techniques. The courses are open to everyone, with no prerequisites: complete beginners as well as enlightened amateurs, collectors and those with a curiosity for the world of jewelry. Students experiment with gestures, skills and tools, guided by their lecturers – art historians, gemologists and craftsmen.

L’ÉCOLE now has four permanent addresses: in Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Dubai.

In line with its worldwide locations, L’ÉCOLE established its Middle Eastern campus in Dubai at d3 in April 2024.

All proceeds from L’ÉCOLE Middle East’s public courses and talks are donated to Dubai Cares to support youth education programs, underscoring the school’s commitment to social responsibility and youth empowerment.

Moreover, since its inception, L'ÉCOLE regularly travels abroad, in Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East, for talks, exhibitions or travelling course programs that can last one to three weeks. L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts therefore contributes to the promotion and visibility of jewelry culture on an international scale.

For more information: https://www.lecolevancleefarpels.com/me/en