The iconic supertall tower also scooped the ‘Chief Adjudicator’ and ‘Construction Sector’ Awards

WSP in the Middle East proud to be helping drive DMCC’s vision to be the world’s fastest-growing Free Zone

Dubai – WSP, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, today celebrated the Uptown Tower project winning three globally-acclaimed Health & Safety accolades.

These awards are testament to WSP’s relentless drive to embed best-in-class health and safety management systems, culture, standards and risk mitigation measures into all of its programmes to help provide safe working environments for employees and reduce injury and ill health.

This latest success for Uptown Tower follows the project being awarded an International Safety Award with Distinction (ISA 2023) by the British Safety Council earlier in 2023. The project also achieved significant safety milestones over the last twelve months, including reaching over 24-million safe working hours with no Lost Time Injuries (LTIs).

Paul Ashton, Executive Director - Property, DMCC, said: “These awards are a recognition of the tireless efforts our teams have made to ensure the highest health and safety standards for Uptown Tower. As we continue our drive to make the tower and wider Uptown Dubai district one of the most sought-after investments for businesses and residents alike, we are delighted to be collaborating with a global industry leader like WSP Middle East in setting the benchmark for premium mixed-used developments in the region.”

Shafiq Hussain, Project Director, Building Structures at WSP in the Middle East, said: “On behalf of WSP in the Middle East, this phenomenal achievement underscores how collaborative Health & Safety efforts on large scale projects are integral to make sure everyone gets home safely at the end of every day. Through the continual support of DMCC, and via effective collaboration with all our project stakeholders, we have successfully pushed the boundaries of modern-day engineering whilst ensuring that industry-leading health, safety and wellbeing practices are woven into the construction programme at every step.”

On completion, the G+78 storey Uptown Tower will stand at 340 metres and feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel – 'SO/ Uptown Dubai', exclusive restaurants, F&B offerings in The Atrium, and extensive conference facilities. Uptown Tower's 22 floors of premium Grade A commercial office space were fully pre-leased ahead of the tower's launch, demonstrating the strong appeal to global businesses that Dubai, DMCC, and Uptown Tower command.

Uptown Tower's design replicates the brilliance of diamonds through its glass façade, illuminating the interior spaces with natural light while filtering out harsh glare.

As part of the Uptown Dubai district, Uptown Tower will be one of two high-rise iconic mixed-use towers and seven residential, commercial and hospitality mid-rise towers, arrayed around The Plaza – all offering supreme amenities for residents, employees and visitors. Construction on the next phase of Uptown Dubai is underway.

Belgian construction group BESIX is the main contractor, and Turner International Middle East oversaw project management of Uptown Tower, which was designed by architect Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

About WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and environment. We provide strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Our 66,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion.