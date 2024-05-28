With the go-ahead on plans for the world’s biggest airport and Dubai Exhibition Centre set for a significant expansion, Expo City Dubai is leveraging its strategic location and proximity to both projects, enhancing its business ecosystem through its ready-to-move-in office space and a raft of new initiatives.

Welcoming a growing number of diverse local and global organisations, Expo City’s sustainability- and innovation-focused free zone is boosting its support to pioneering entities, increasing investment opportunities and further establishing itself as an exciting, connected business district at the heart of Dubai’s wider growth ambitions.

Last month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved plans for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, which is adjacent to Expo City and will be the largest airport in the world when fully operational. DEC, located on the doorstep of Expo City and sharing a dedicated metro station, has plans to extend its world-class conference space, further boosting the emirate’s thriving meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer at Expo City Dubai, said, “Expo City Dubai is driven by a belief in the power of collaboration, connections and community, and we are incredibly excited to be at the heart of Dubai’s bold expansion strategy. Our free zone is already attracting new businesses, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors, and is fast becoming a critical location for any organisation that wants to be at the forefront of this thriving commercial district and a key player in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

“With premium, campus-feel office spaces that meet every business need and just a short drive or metro ride from Downtown Dubai, we provide a convenient, seamless business experience from set-up to operations, including virtual platforms and physical opportunities for knowledge-sharing and networking, funding, co-working and the trialling of new technologies. Our continued growth builds on this offering and reflects our position as a central destination for organisations and experts with a shared purpose to innovate for a brighter future.”

A growing community

Powered by clean, renewable energy, Expo City – the host of the most inclusive World Expo to date and the historic COP28 climate summit – is building on its track record as a trusted convener and leading voice in re-imagining the cities of tomorrow. It welcomes all who share its commitment to creating a more equitable and prosperous future, creating a collaborative environment that enables organisations of all sizes to connect, cooperate, scale and grow.

Expo City’s purpose-driven business community, its 15-minute, pedestrian-friendly design, low-rise campus feel, hassle-free access, ample parking and central location midway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are helping attract enterprises from around the world.

DP World will relocate its global head office to Expo City, the latest step in a move that puts the logistics company at the heart of Dubai’s future, while leading smart service AI provider Terminus Group has inaugurated its international headquarters in the city.

Other like-minded entities that have recently established operations in the city include electric vehicle charger manufacturer Shahin, climate-positive solutions provider Carbon Standards, logistics service provider Den Hartogh, industrial equipment group Krohne, business management consultant Emirabiz and design agency Aces of Space, as well as a variety of retail offerings, including convenience stores, laundry and daycare services.

Enhancing its business ecosystem

Fostering an enabling and empowering ecosystem for multinational businesses, creatives, entrepreneurs, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups as well as government and educational institutions, Expo City Dubai offers a variety of Grade A office spaces and flexible workspace solutions, from full shell-and-core buildings with branding options to immediately available fitted premises, shared desks and co-working facilities.

As part of its tailored, agile approach, the city’s Authority offers an array of licences, including dual licensing to assist organisations that already hold a Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) licence, as well as a multi-year licence for businesses looking to set up long term.

Moreover, its dedicated Client Relations Centre and virtual portal support existing and new members of the city’s business community, including those entering the region for the first time. Providing a comprehensive range of Expo City Dubai Authority services including obtaining a licence, visa issuance, official documentation services and information on community services – the centre ensures every client’s experience is both seamless and efficient.

In addition to the development of bespoke licensing options focused on sustainability and innovation, the city is also advancing its Urban Lab – an open, innovation-driven, city-wide testbed that invites innovators, entrepreneurs and technology companies worldwide to share their solutions to urban challenges, bringing them to the city where they can be deployed, tested and evaluated in a real-world environment.

Other initiatives include an ongoing strategic partnership with leading all-in-one digital financial platform Wio Bank to offer streamlined financial services and ease bank account set-up, particularly for innovation-driven startups and SMEs, which are also in focus at a new business centre overlooking Al Wasl Plaza that offers flexible workspace solutions to clients as they expand their operations in the city.