Alcon and the Saudi Society of Optometry also announced a new partnership agreement to raise awareness of vision correction amongst the Saudi community

JEDDAH: Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, has officially inaugurated its Middle East headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and announced a new partnership with the Saudi Society of Optometry. These achievements reflect the company’s commitment and dedication to shaping the future of eye care in the Kingdom and wider region, and to advancing education and growth opportunities for Saudi talent.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent government and industry stakeholders and partners, including the Swiss Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, H.E. Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen, Ms. Ghadah Hayat – Senior Large Investor Relations Manager at the KSA Ministry of Investment, and Dr. Waleed M. Alghamdi, President of the Saudi Society of Optometry.

Fadi Al Safadi, Cluster Head, Middle East, Alcon, said, “Our focus on helping people see brilliantly guides our global commitment to preserving, restoring and enhancing vision. Seeing brilliantly also describes our commitment to the future of our business and our impact in the Kingdom – a promise to our patients, customers, associates and communities. Building on the success of our first 30+ years in the Kingdom, our new regional headquarters in Jeddah will provide further access to our solutions to advance eye care in the country, contributing to the nation's healthcare transformation and fostering a vision of sustainable growth and innovation.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Swiss Ambassador HE Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen said, “Alcon is a global leader in eye care, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and known worldwide for its excellence and innovation. With a strong and enduring presence in the Middle East, Alcon has consistently led the way in providing cutting-edge ophthalmic medical devices and technologies. The opening of their regional headquarters in Jeddah not only strengthens the ties between the Kingdom and Switzerland, but also marks the beginning of a new era of innovation and success. The future holds boundless opportunities and will generate remarkable achievements. I am confident that this venture will not only flourish but also lead transformative change and progress throughout the industry and beyond.”

Alcon also entered into a new partnership agreement with the Saudi Society of Optometry, which will focus on educating new optometrists and raising vision correction awareness amongst the Saudi community. The Saudi Society of Optometry, which sits under the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, is committed to promoting the delivery of quality eye and vision care to Saudis through the practice of optometry and in providing continuous education and training services to Eye Care Professionals.

Commenting on the partnership with Alcon, Dr. Waleed M. Alghamdi, President of the Saudi Society of Optometry, said: “Partnering with Alcon is an important step in serving our patients and elevating access to eye care. I am equally delighted with the partnership which makes this agreement an exceptional moment to me personally as well as to the Saudi Society of Optometry.”

Alcon has been serving customers and patients in Saudi Arabia with its Vision Care and Surgical portfolio for over 30 years. Through its expanded presence in the Kingdom, the company will continue to leverage its expertise, resources, cutting-edge technologies and transformative solutions to address the diverse needs of patients and healthcare professionals. This strategic move will contribute to the growth and development of Saudi’s innovative healthcare landscape in alignment with the nation’s vision for a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Developing Kingdom talent

Foundational to Alcon’s strategy to help people See Brilliantly is a world-class workforce, whose perspectives and experiences strengthen the company’s innovation. In addition to unlocking opportunities for effective partnerships with healthcare providers, Alcon’s new regional headquarters will advance education and growth opportunities for Saudi talent. The company was initially certified as a Great Place to Work in 2023 and recertified in April 2024. Assessed confidentially from the employee perspective, the Great Place to Work survey measures the level of trust in an organization and the consistency of the employee experience. Results demonstrate Alcon’s commitment to a diverse and inclusive culture where associates can do their best work to help people See Brilliantly.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

-Ends-

Media Relations

Luiza Barros

luiza.barros@alcon.com

Ahmed Ali

ahmed.ali@edelman.com