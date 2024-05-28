Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund Tamkeen announced its support for Bahraini employees and their career advancement at Svitzer Bahrain, a leading provider of towing and maritime pilotage services in the Kingdom. Falling under Tamkeen's Wage Increment Support program, the initiative is part of a broader plan unveiled in November of last year to bolster Bahraini career development in the labor market.

Tamkeen's bundle of revamped programs aims to support 50,000 Bahrainis by offering them promising employment opportunities, facilitating their professional advancement through wage hikes, and providing them with relevant training aligned with labor market demands. The updated programs encompass a range of new initiatives aimed at supporting both individuals and enterprises.

This collaboration, benefiting 50 Bahraini employees at Svitzer Bahrain, will foster the growth of Bahrain's logistics services industry through the nurturing of local talent. The sector offers promising career prospects for Bahrainis, with approximately 38,000 employees constituting 6.7% of the Kingdom's workforce.

Tamkeen Chief Executive, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez said, “We remain committed to empowering Bahraini employment and career progression, while positioning Bahraini citizens as the preferred choice in the labor market and catalyzing growth within pivotal sectors of the national economy. The logistics services sector is one of Bahrain’s key industries, and a vital contributor to the nation’s economic growth, particularly for the private sector, and we are keen to facilitate its sustained development.”

Svitzer Bahrain General Manager Mohammed Taher added, “This partnership underscores Svitzer Bahrain's dedication to nurturing Bahraini talent, whose contributions have been instrumental in the company's success in the Kingdom. We commend Tamkeen's comprehensive approach to fostering national competencies and equipping the workforce with the skills and capabilities necessary for continued economic growth."

Svitzer Marine is one of the globe's premier providers of marine support services and tugboats, operating in 17 ports across 12 countries.

This initiative aligns with Tamkeen's strategic objectives for 2024, focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.

