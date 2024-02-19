Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Reynaers Middle East has announced its sponsorship of the Basketball Team of Al-Ahli Club for the 2023/2024 season.

The sponsorship contract signing ceremony took place at Al-Ahli Club headquarters in the presence of Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of the company, Mr. Basem Al-Durazi, Vice President of the club, and Yusuf Ebrahim Kanoo, President of the Basketball Association, in addition to several officials from both sides.

Mr. Ali Khalaf affirmed that this sponsorship comes within the framework of enhancing community contribution in supporting Bahraini sports, in light of the attention the sports sector receives from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Khalaf stated, “We are proud to be one of the prominent sponsors of Al-Ahli Club Basketball Team for the current season and wish them all the best.”

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Yusuf Ebrahim Kanoo praised Reynaers Middle East’s sponsorship of the team and extended his sincere thanks to the company for its support of the 2023/2024 season, as well as its constant contribution to the youth and sports movement in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About Reynaers Middle East:

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium.

A market leader in Belgium and with worldwide operations, Reynaers Aluminium specializes in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable Aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Apart from a wide range of standard solutions, the company also develops tailor-made solutions for all market sectors – from residential to commercial and industrial projects.

Reynaers’ high-quality systems meet the most stringent demands in terms of comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency. It acts as a valuable partner for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users.

Founded in 1965, Reynaers currently employs over 1,770 workers in 40 countries worldwide and exports to more than 70 countries on 5 continents.

Reynaers Middle East office is head quartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2004. It caters to the entire GCC countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and more recently Iraq. It also has branch offices in UAE and Egypt.

For more information, visit www.reynaers.bh

