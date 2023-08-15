Bahraini youth have less than a week to apply to ‘Beban Al-Shabab’ programme, produced by Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, in partnership with Injaz Bahrain. The applications close on Thursday, August 17.

The broadcast show comes under the umbrella of Hope’s entrepreneurship-themed reality television show ‘Beban’ and is aimed at empowering Bahraini youth to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys and pursue entrepreneurship as a viable career path.

Business idea

The show’s format will be centered around entrepreneurs aged between 6 to 17 years old with either a business idea or an existing business who have the capability to pitch in Arabic or English, who will receive the opportunity to pitch their business concepts in front of a panel of judges for business opportunities.

Prior to pitching on Beban Al-Shabab, entrepreneurs will receive intensive training that will support them in solidifying their business models and preparing them to pitch in front of a panel of judges for investment and strategic business development opportunities.

