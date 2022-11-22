Bahrain - Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has signed a deal with Zain Bahrain to employ and train Bahrainis in the high-potential ICT sector through Zain’s ‘CODE 2030’ programme.

This initiative aligns with Tamkeen’s mandate of making Bahrainis the employees of choice in the private sector by supporting training and employment opportunities that can enhance their competitiveness locally and internationally.

CODE2030 is a tech-based employment programme that aims to foster the development of skills and competencies needed for Bahraini youth to enter the technology field and contribute to its development in the kingdom.

High-level training

The programme is tailored for potential employees and university graduates that are specialised in technology. It will offer 18 months of high-level training courses, professional certifications, and on-the-job training rotations within Zain.

Commenting on this initiative, Maha Mofeez Acting Chief Executive of Tamkeen emphasised Tamkeen’s role in supporting the upskilling of Bahrainis in the tech sector. She stated: “We believe in Bahrain’s youth and their ability to excel in Technology and drive innovation and productivity within the organisations they work in. Providing specialised training and courses for young professionals will prepare them for the jobs of the future and help them in identifying sustainable career paths.”

She added: “We are focusing our efforts on strengthening the kingdom’s position as the tech hub of the region by investing in world-class training for our national workforce and establishing fruitful partnerships that can accelerate their career development and growth, thus transforming Bahrain’s ICT sector.”

Invest and empower youth

Zain Bahrain Managing Director, Mohammed Zainalabedin said: "This initiative is part of Zain Bahrain's ongoing commitment to invest and empower youth, creating opportunities for them to tap into a vast array of unique expertise to help them develop and build futuristic skills. Moreover, we continue expanding our investment in technology to meet the kingdom's tech future needs, which aligns with Vision 2030."

Zain Bahrain has always been keen on understanding the potential of training the local youth, investing in their future, and empowering them with high-tech skills to support the kingdom’s future job needs in various fields.

CODE2030, which comes under Zain Bahrain Youth Development Programme, is open for all Bahraini fresh graduates who graduated from university within the past three years, aged 21-27. The programme will focus on future tech skills such as data analytics, robotic process automation, FinTech, cybersecurity, User Interface design (UI) and User Experience design (UX), artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Throughout the programme, Zain will promote those talents and fill the market gaps in different industries.

