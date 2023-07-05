Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the largest real estate development companies in Bahrain, has announced the launch of the third edition of its training programme, 'Tumouh.'

The participants are selected according to predefined acceptance criteria, as 'Tumouh' aims to develop their skills and capabilities, thus ensuring their success in the real estate development sector and providing them with an invaluable experience that will positively impact their future careers, said the developer.

Throughout the programme, four graduates holding Bachelor's degrees in engineering will receive vocational training from the engineering and real estate departments at the company.

Over the course of the programme, which will run from July until December, an experienced team made up of representatives from different areas of the company will be responsible for supervising the training of the graduates, it stated.

The annual 'Tumouh' programme provides vocational training to Bahraini graduates holding Bachelor's degrees in civil engineering, electrical engineering, architecture, and real estate development, it added.

Reflecting on the programme, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi said: "It is our pleasure to welcome this group of promising young Bahraini graduates to our 'Tumouh' training program, which will hone their practical skills and professional experience paving their way into a successful career. Through this programme, we hope to cultivate future engineers, providing them with a highly interactive experience and involving them in planning projects in Diyar Al Muharraq."

"This initiative is a key part of our mission to invest in young, homegrown talent, supporting their growth and development in a way that will set them up for a career in real estate development and engineering sectors," stated Ali Alaammadi.

'Tumouh' will also introduce the trainees to Diyar Al Muharraq's core values and corporate culture, and programme's participants will be able to review the company's vision, master plan, and ongoing and future projects, helping them integrate and adapt to the company, he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq is an integrated residential city in the kingdom that provides a unique mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and health facilities that establish the model of a modern and integrated future city.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).