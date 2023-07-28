Bahrain will soon start work on eight major projects being implemented under the Government Land Development Rights Programme in partnership with the private sector across the kingdom, reported BNA.

The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry has begun the preparations following the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister last month, in addition to building 280 other units in Khalifa Town, it stated.

The ministry has already started the first steps of the project, which will be implemented in partnership with the private sector through the Programme, said Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna bint Ahmed Alromaihi.

The work on the 131-unit Salman Town project will begin later this year, she stated.

She also pledged to step up work to implement the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to expand the Programme.

The minister was speaking after inspecting the location allocated to construct the residential units in Salman Town.

She pointed out that the first trial phase of the Programme had been a big success, adding that 93% of the Suhail real estate project, which includes 132 units, have already been sold out in a record time, said the BNA report.

"We are co-ordinating with all relevant authorities to ensure the availability of the required building permits and all necessary basic infrastructure at the project sites," she added.

