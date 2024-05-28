ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated phase one of the North Bani Yas housing project, which comprises 1,365 new villas for UAE nationals, valued at AED3.1 billion.

Spanning an area of 3.1 square kilometres, the project falls under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also named the wider project Al Mizn Neighbourhood. Spanning 9.06 square kilometres, the entire development will include 3,453 new villas, showcasing modern designs infused with Emirati heritage. The total investment value of the project is AED9.3 billion.

Ranging from five to six bedrooms, the villas occupy areas between 425 and 602 square metres per unit, situated on plots of 1,080 square metres each.

The inaugural phase introduces 12 architectural facades, comprising 820 villas reflecting traditional aesthetics and 545 villas with a contemporary design. It also features 17 parks and recreational areas, a school, five commercial complexes, 15.5 kilometres of bicycle paths, and 89.48 kilometres of pedestrian walkways.

His Highness highlighted that the Al Mizn Neighbourhood project, along with other housing initiatives across Abu Dhabi, reflects the leadership's commitment to building integrated communities that provide essential amenities to meet the needs of Emirati families and further enhance their well-being.

He also noted that the project also ensures a high quality of life for citizens within a nurturing community that contributes to advancing the nation's development across various priority sectors, unlocking broader progress.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled reviewed updates to Al Mizn Neighbourhood project, including construction specifications, as well as the high-quality external and internal designs of the villas, which meet the needs of Emirati families and create an integrated, contemporary urban environment that is aligned with sustainable development principles and standards.

His Highness was accompanied by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA); Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Aldar Properties; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA; and Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Centre for Projects and Infrastructure.

Al Shorafa said, "The project represents a significant addition to the authority's extensive portfolio of large-scale housing projects, underscoring our dedication to meeting citizens' needs by enhancing the emirate's housing sector. We strive to deliver high-quality projects that introduce innovative housing solutions and support integrated communities."

Al Muhairi, in turn, said, "ADHA continues to work on several housing projects aimed at building modern integrated housing communities in Abu Dhabi emirate that meet the needs of our citizens. These initiatives align closely with Abu Dhabi Government's vision to strengthen social cohesion, enhance the well-being and stability of families within the emirate, and meet the needs of citizens by providing high-quality housing."

For his part, Eid said, "This housing project reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence by overseeing development initiatives that redefine the future of our society. It marks a significant development in our mission to realise the vision of our leadership to foster sustainable urban growth and enhance quality of life."

Since its establishment in 2012, ADHA has contributed to the development of government housing for UAE Nationals in Abu Dhabi emirate. Overseeing the allocation of more than 40,000 residential plots, the authority has ensured the completion of more than 16,000 houses, along with the approval of more than 49,000 housing loans. Additionally, more than 4,000 citizens have benefited from housing loan exemptions, amounting to more than AED149 billion.