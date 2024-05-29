ABU DHABI: Dubai Industrial City has officially launched 13.9 million sq.ft. of additional land capacity within its ecosystem.

The additional land capacity at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, was acquired through a AED410 million transaction that aims to champion and strengthen local supply chains, stimulating homegrown manufacturing in the UAE and Dubai.

The strategically located, well-connected land plots enhance the manufacturing destination’s land bank and have been launched following exceptional performance witnessed by Dubai Industrial City in the past 18 months as pro-growth visions including Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ lead to increased demand for high-quality industrial spaces in the region.

The launch was announced in the presence of Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group, Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, and Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, during the first day of Make it in the Emirates Forum held in Abu Dhabi on 27-28 May.

Land occupancy at the manufacturing destination grew by 12% year-on-year (YoY) to reach 97% in the first quarter of this year. It followed a period of sustained growth in 2023, when Dubai Industrial City’s ecosystem of customers grew by 17% to reach more than 1,000 local, regional, and international heavyweights.