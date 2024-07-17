Xpro India Limited, part of the Birla Group and producer of dielectric films used in capacitors, is setting up its first global manufacturing unit called Xpro Dielectric Films in Ras Al Khaimah investing AED100 million ($27.2 million).

The greenfield project under way in Al Ghail Free Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez) is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2025. The facility will produce 4,500 tonnes of dielectric films annually using state-of-the-art machinery. The investment will account for around 33% of the total capacity under Xpro’s umbrella, and create around 80 new jobs in the emirate.

From being the first mover in dielectric film manufacture in India, this is a momentous step in the company’s strategy to expand its global footprint.

Global markets

Xpro’s Indian manufacturing facilities already meet about one-third of the domestic demand in India, and also export to western markets. The new facility will supply to markets in the USA, Europe and the Far East, demonstrating Ras Al Khaimah and UAE’s robust international connectivity.

Xpro India Limited Chairman Sidharth Birla said: “Our choice of Ras Al Khaimah for this expansion was significantly persuaded by its welcoming and forward-looking business climate, proximity to efficient transport hubs, and advanced infrastructure. We are optimistic about the long-term vision of our national leaders for multiplying economic and multi-faceted engagements between India and the UAE.

The vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for Ras Al Khaimah is pragmatic and dynamic, and based on a multi-faceted approach to economic diversification, sustainable development, and improving the quality of life for its people. It is extremely appealing. The UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and its extensive network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are additional factors, allowing a unique opportunity to tap into new markets and expand our presence and market reach more effectively. We believe we have made an appropriate, informed choice for Ras Al Khaimah to shape our aspirations for a global position and recognition.”

Positive feedback

Xpro India Limited Managing Director, and Xpro Dielectric Films Director, C Bhaskar added: “Our choice of Ras Al Khaimah also took into account positive feedback from existing companies in the emirate and our first-hand assessments. The ever-present support from the Rakez team from day one, and their quick responses and deep insight into business needs, has been vital in ensuring our smooth set-up.”

Rakez Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “We, at Rakez, are delighted to welcome Xpro Dielectric Films to our thriving industrial community. The company’s decision to establish its manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah highlights the strategic advantages our emirate offers global manufacturers. We are dedicated to providing a supportive business environment and comprehensive services that empower the success and growth of all our clients. We look forward to seeing the positive contributions Xpro will make to our dynamic business ecosystem.”

