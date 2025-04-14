Dubai-based Emirates Biotech announced on Monday that it has selected Samsung E&A as the contractor for its upcoming Polylactic Acid (PLA) production plant in KEZAD free zone in Abu Dhabi.

The company said in a press statement that the South Korean company will oversee all engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for the Falcon PLA project, which will produce biodegradable and environmentally friendly plastic alternative.

The pre-EPC contract, covering the initial phase of the collaboration, was signed on 14 April 2025.

The PLA plant, which will use technology from Sulzer, is scheduled to start operations in early 2028, the statement said.

Rendering of Falcon PLA project located in the KEZAD free zone in Abu Dhabi.

In December 2024, Zawya Projects had reported that the new plant will be developed in two phases, each with an annual capacity of 80,000 tonnes, for a total production of 160,000 tonnes per annum. The project will have a pverall investment of approximately $800 million, split over the two phases.

The report also noted that the plant's output will be sold in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait as well as India, Turkey and Europe.

Emirates Biotech is a joint venture between UAE-based SS Royal Kit Emirates Investment and Hong Kong-based Global Biopolymers Industries (GBI).

