UAE – Electric vehicles (EV) manufacturer VinFast Trading and Production Joint Stock Company is establishing its regional headquarters (HQ) in the UAE with the support of Dubai International Chamber, according to a press release.

The new office endorses the Vietnamese company’s strategy to expand in the Middle East and globally. The move further reflects the vital role of the chamber, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, in contributing to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

CEO of VinFast Middle East, Ta Xuan Hien, said: “Close cooperation with the Dubai International Chamber and reputable partners in the region will be key for VinFast to quickly establish its position in the Middle East.”

The CEO elaborated by saying: “With the vision of becoming the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, VinFast continually innovates its products and services, providing customers with the most intelligent, safe, and convenient mobility experiences.”

VinFast’s decision to anchor its regional operations in Dubai proves the emirate’s competitive advantages of being a global trade hub and gateway to the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia markets. The company already operates in major international markets such as the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Hien concluded: “We believe that VinFast will contribute to transforming the transportation industry in the Middle East, moving towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers, Salem Al Shamsi, said: “Dubai is further cementing its position as a leading global business hub thanks to its favourable business environment and numerous competitive advantages for investors and entrepreneurs.”

The UAE official noted: “Dubai International Chamber remains committed to attracting companies and investors from around the world and ensuring they can capitalise on the exciting opportunities available in the emirate and leverage Dubai as a launchpad to enter regional and global markets.”

The EV manufacturer signed dealer agreements in Oman and the UAE to boost its strong growth potential in the Middle East. In addition, VinFast plans to expand its product line and form strategic local partners and alliances to cement its market presence.

