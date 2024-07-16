Xpro India, part of the Birla conglomerate and a producer of dielectric films used in capacitors, is setting up its first overseas manufacturing unit in Al Ghail Free Zone in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) at an investment of 100 million UAE dirhams.

Xpro Dielectric Films is scheduled to start operations in second quarter of 2025 and will produce 4,500 tonnes of dielectric films annually for export to the US, Europe, and the Far East, RAKEZ said in a press statement.

The RAK plant will account for around 33 percent of Xpro’s overall dielectric films production capacity and create around 80 new jobs in the emirate, the statement said.

In India, Xpro’s manufacturing facilities meet about one-third of the total domestic demand in the country.

Xpro India Chairman Sidharth Birla said the deciding factors for choosing Ras Al Khaimah for the company’s first global manufacturing unit was the emirate’s forward-looking business climate, and advanced infrastructure as well as the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and its extensive network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

