Dubai's real estate market has reached a new pinnacle with the record sale of a villa for AED61.5 million ($16.7 million) in the Al Wasl District, setting a new standard for luxury properties within the premium development.

The Al Wasl District community is non-gated, maintaining high security with regular patrols while offering low service charges - an exceptional feature given its prime location.

Homeowners enjoy considerable freedom to customize their properties within the reasonable guidelines set by the local authority, DDA, without the need for lengthy approvals or additional fees to the master developer, Dubai Holding’s Meraas.

Developed by Nordic by fäm Real Estate Development, this sale not only marks the highest price ever fetched in the district, but also highlights the unique appeal of the downtown villas of Dubai," said fäm Group CEO Firas Al Msaddi.

"This remarkable community offers the closest freehold villas to iconic Dubai landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Jumeirah, Al Wasl Canal, Sheikh Zayed Road, and DIFC, available to buyers of all nationalities," noted Al Msaddi.

The latest offering by Nordic by fäm, a villa priced at AED76 million, is part of a series of ultra-luxurious, minimally designed residences that cater to a discerning clientele.

These properties stand out in a market where similar luxury homes are priced around AED50 million, demonstrating Nordic by fäm’s commitment to providing exceptional value and design, he added.

Al Msaddi said Nordic by fäm was capitalising on an identified market gap for minimalist luxury properties with their innovative Nordic initiative.

"Our Scandinavian-inspired designs, which forgo traditional opulent styles, are proving popular, as evidenced by the initial villa’s record-breaking sale," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

