The direct listing of Miral Dental Clinics Company will take place on Nomu-Parallel Market on Wednesday (May 29), the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) said in a statement on Monday.

The shares will trade under the symbol 9604 and ISIN Code SA162HI4M217, with +/-30% and +/-10% daily and static price fluctuation limits.

The company set the indicative price guidance at 100 Saudi riyals per share ($26.66), according to the company's registration document.

Miral Dental plans to meet the liquidity requirements with a liquidity provider, Tadawul added.

