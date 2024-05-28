Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today a strategic partnership with Hive Analytics, a leading digital marketing company with operations in MENA and the US, in a strategic move to empower Egypt's next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) talent. This partnership represents a new era for Egypt as creates an AI ecosystem and empowers the next generation of AI enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Through Hive Academy, a specialized education initiative recently launched by Hive Analytics, and in collaboration with Omar El Monayer, a renowned entrepreneur and AI Investor, Valu is extending its support to the AI community by offering its flexible payment solutions for their cutting-edge AI Copilot Course. Valu, the first official financial partner for this initiative, will recognize outstanding graduation projects. The top 3 projects will be awarded prizes totaling 125,000 EGP. The first-place project will receive 60,000 EGP, the second-place project will receive 40,000 EGP, and the third-place project will receive 25,000 EGP. Valu’s commitment to supporting the AI community aligns with its vision of driving innovation and embracing cutting-edge technology.

This partnership arrives at a crucial juncture when the market is seeking expertise and direction in the field of AI. Within just one week of its unveiling, more than 2,000 individuals have expressed interest in enrolling in the AI Copilot Diploma program. Forecasts suggest that the community will expand to 10,000 learners by year-end, underscoring the substantial demand for AI education and skills development.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are firmly committed to promoting innovation and supporting the development of AI in Egypt, and our partnership with Hive Analytics and Omar El Monayer is a significant step towards achieving this objective. “With this in mind, Valu is thrilled to offer an exclusive offer of 0% interest rate on all courses provided at Hive Analytics Academy to empower more than 10,000 learners who stand to benefit from the AI education they need. Together, we are dedicated to providing the Egyptian ecosystem with access to the knowledge and skills required to advance our economy in a way that can keep up with global trends and the fast-paced advancement of AI technologies. We take pride in being at the forefront of this initiative and in consolidating Valu's position as a leader and pioneer of technological innovation in Egypt and the region.”

Nabil Khalifa, Co-founder at Hive Analytics, commented, “We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Valu and Omar El Monayer to advance the development of the AI ecosystem in Egypt. Our partnership highlights our shared commitment to providing the Egyptian community with the necessary resources and support to thrive in the rapidly evolving field of AI. By joining forces and building the first AI community in Egypt and the MENA region we aim to address the market need for knowledge and leadership in AI through our AI Copilot course, and other courses to be announced soon, ultimately contributing to Egypt's emergence as a hub for AI talent.”

Omar El Monayer, Entrepreneur & AI Investor, added, “As the AI race is still globally in the early stages, I strongly believe that Egypt has the opportunity to become one of the leading countries in the region not only in terms of the numbers of AI users but as AI technology developers. As we embark on this journey with Valu and Hive Analytics, I am excited to contribute to the transformation of various business sectors through the use of AI technology.”

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,500 points of sale and over 2,000 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

About Hive Analytics

Hive Analytics is Egypt’s leading performance marketing company with operations in Egypt, Gulf, and the U.S. Hive helped more than 200 e-commerce businesses scale and enhance their growth since 2016. They recently launched Hive Academy as a new initiative focused on teaching performance marketing and the transformative power of AI.

