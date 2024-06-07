Egyptian developer Mountain View announced on Friday the launch of ‘Plage’ located in Sidi Abdel Rahman on the North Coast at a total investment of 90 billion Egyptian pounds ($2 billion).

The 900-acre project is the developer’s third project on the North Coast after Mountain View Ras El Hekma and LVLS Ras El Hekma, the develiper said in a press statement.

The initial offerings of Plage, inspired by Greek Design, are The Wave Plage and The Greek Plage with both featuring hotels, villas, food and beverage, entertainment and leisure zones zones.

The Wave Plage also includes a dedicated surfing area and a private beach while The Greek Plage will offer a community well-being centre.

(1 US Dollar = 47.51 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.