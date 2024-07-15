Egypt has strongly denied rumours on the sale of the Suez Canal for $1 trillion, asserting the falsehood of such claims after an audio clip on the 'canal sale' started doing the rounds.

Rubbishing these stories, the Egyptian Cabinet's media centre confirmed that the circulated audio clip claiming the sale of the canal is fake and has no basis in reality.

The Suez Canal Authority reiterated that the canal is entirely owned by Egypt and is subject to its sovereignty in all aspects of its management, operation, and maintenance.

