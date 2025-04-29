Arab Finance: Financing provided by the capital market and non-banking financing activities in Egypt totaled EGP 118.5 billion by the end of February, according to a report issued by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

Equity issuances led the financing activity, reaching EGP 49.6 billion, while securitization bonds, corporate bonds, and sukuk issuances collectively recorded EGP 32.6 billion during the same period.

The value of financial leasing contracts stood at EGP 11.1 billion, while financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) totaled EGP 8.1 billion.

Consumer financing reached EGP 6.4 billion, while the value of discounted notes amounted to EGP 7.9 billion and mortgage finance hit EGP 2.8 billion, as the report showed.