ABU DHABI: ADNOC Distribution plans to expand its network of fuel stations in the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, and launch more fast electric vehicle chargers as part of its five-year growth and expansion strategy.

This was mentioned by Engineer Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, in statements on the sidelines of the second and final day of the Make It in the Emirates Forum. He added that the company aims to expand its network of filling stations from 840 currently in the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to around 1,000 stations over the next five years.

"ADNOC Distribution targets opening between 15 and 20 new fuel stations this year in key locations that are easy to access, in addition to its plans to expand non-fuel retail services, as part of its efforts to become a leading company in the multi-energy sector.”

He added, “ADNOC Distribution currently has 90 fast EV charging points in key locations, and aims to reach 150-200 fast chargers by the end of this year. The company also plans to install 500 fast electric chargers over the next five years."



