AMMAN — Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Ziad Saaydeh inaugurated on Tuesday the first fully electric vehicle charging station in the Kingdom, located in south of Irbid.

Saaydeh emphasised that electric vehicle charging is a priority for the commission, which has been highlighted by the Economic Modernisation Vision and the comprehensive energy sector strategy.

He noted that the upcoming phase will witness the opening of more electric vehicle charging stations in Irbid governorate and other governorates across the Kingdom.

He pointed out the EMRC’s commitment to ensuring the expansion of a sufficient number of charging stations to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, keep up with the increase in their use, and invest in projects and initiatives focused on climate change and the use of green transportation.

Saaydeh mentioned that there are more than 60 licensed electric vehicle charging stations integrated within fuel stations, in addition to 14 charging stations at malls, hospitals, and other locations.

He highlighted that the commission has issued 350 permits for the establishment of specialised electric vehicle charging stations in various regions of the Kingdom and continues to receive licensing applications.

He also pointed out the recent initiative by the EMRC to launch a new application that allows users to locate licensed and operational public electric vehicle charging stations throughout the Kingdom, aiming to enhance the expansion and sustainability of electric vehicle charging services for citizens.

