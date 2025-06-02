Industrial projects consume more than half Oman’s gas production of nearly 150 million cubic metres per day while the rest feeds oil wells and power facilities.

Oman produced nearly 18 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the first four months of 2025, an average 150 million cubic metres per day, almost unchanged from output levels in the same period of 2024.

Production in the first four months of this year included nearly 13.8 billion cubic metres of non-associated gas and the remaining quantities were associated gas produced from key oil fields in the Sultanate.

Oil Ministry figures published by the National Centre for Statistics and Information at the weekend showed nearly 9.3 billion cubic metres of the produced gas were directed for industrial projects, including Oman’s main LNG plant in the Southern port of Sur, where more than 10 million tonnes of LNG is produced annually.

Around 4.2 billion cubic metres of the produced gas were used in the injection of oil wells while 4.3 billion cubic metres fuelled power facilities. The rest was allocated for industrial zones across the Gulf nation.

Oman, which is not an OPEC member, controls around 25 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, which could run out within 18 years at current production levels in the absence of new major gas discoveries.

Oman’s gas deposits are dwarfed by its Gulf neighbours, mainly Qatar which controls the world’s third largest recoverable gas reserves of around 25 trillion cubic metres (875 trillion cubic feet).

Oman also has around 4.5 billion barrels of extractable oil deposits and produces close to one million barrels per day.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.