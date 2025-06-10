Abraj Energy Services has signed a contract to provide six onshore drilling service rigs to state-run Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

Mobilisation will be carried out in stages starting in the fourth quarter of 2026, the company said in a statement to the Muscat Stock Exchange.

Each rig has a firm six-year duration.

The total expected revenue is OMR 215 million ($559.16 million), the statement said.

Last month, the company signed a term sheet with Algeria’s state-owned oil company Sonatrach to establish a joint venture specialising in integrated oilfield services (drilling, workover and well services).

