PHOTO
Abraj Energy Services has signed a contract to provide six onshore drilling service rigs to state-run Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).
Mobilisation will be carried out in stages starting in the fourth quarter of 2026, the company said in a statement to the Muscat Stock Exchange.
Each rig has a firm six-year duration.
The total expected revenue is OMR 215 million ($559.16 million), the statement said.
Last month, the company signed a term sheet with Algeria’s state-owned oil company Sonatrach to establish a joint venture specialising in integrated oilfield services (drilling, workover and well services).
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.