Algeria's Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Renewable Energies announced on Tuesday the bid opening session for 'Algeria Bid Round 2024,' launched by the National Agency for the Valorisation of Hydrocarbon Resources in Algeria (ALNAFT) last year.

A report by local news website Echoroukonline said several global energy firms participated in the session, having previously reviewed the technical documentation through data rooms.

It said the 2024 Round included six onshore exploration blocks spread across various provinces:

• El Mziad El Kbir (in Ouargla, Ghardaïa, and El Menia)

• Ahara (Illizi)

• Reggane (Adrar)

• Zraraffa (between Adrar and Ain Salah)

• Tawal (between Ouargla and Illizi)

• Qarn Al-Qissa (covering Béchar, Béni Abbès, El Bayadh, and Timimoun)

Last month, Zawya Projects said in a report that the round attracted the interest of 41 global operators. The report said the next 2025 round is slated for launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

