Muscat – National Gas Company, Oman’s leading liquified petroleum gas (LPG) marketing firm, has announced the successful acquisition of an 80% stake in Samahram Gas Company, which is a key player in the refilling and distribution of LPG in the Dhofar Governorate.

In a disclosure to the Muscat Stock Exchange, National Gas confirmed that the transaction was finalised on June 4, 2025, following all regulatory approvals and compliance with applicable laws.

‘This strategic acquisition aligns with our long-term growth objectives and is expected to significantly strengthen our footprint in Oman’s LPG market,’ National Gas said in its disclosure.

The company added that the investment is anticipated to deliver solid returns and contribute positively to both revenue and net income at the group level.

‘We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders through strategic investments and market expansion initiatives,’ the company noted.

Samahram Gas has established itself as a significant operator in southern Oman, and the deal is seen as part of National Gas’s broader strategy to consolidate its presence in the domestic LPG sector.

Samahram Gas’ core business are LPG filling cylinders, LPG central gas system installation, operations and LPG bulk supply. The company offers a one-stop-shop for LPG needs for all its clients.

