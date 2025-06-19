MUSCAT - OQ Gas Networks SAOG (OQGN), the owner and operator of Oman’s gas transportation system, has announced the award of a contract worth RO 105 million for the implementation of the Second Loop Line Fahud-Suhar project – a key initiative to boost the country’s gas supply network.

In a filing to the Omani bourse on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, OQGN – part of OQ Group – said the contract, covering the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the 193km 42-inch pipeline project, was awarded to the Petroleum Projects Company Petrojet and Partners LLC.

Also as part of the project execution strategy, a related contract for the supply of 193 kilometers of line pipe was awarded to Jindal Saw Limited. The planned execution duration of the project is 24 months.

“The project aligns with the company’s growth strategy and vision in leading the energy infrastructure,” OQGN added.

