AMMAN — Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat on Saturday inaugurated an agricultural production factory at Al Hussein Industrial Estate.

During the inauguration ceremony, Hneifat said that the Cocoon Factory is a "qualitative" project that aims to support the national economy and contribute to enhancing the circular economy and environment sustainability, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said that the government has adopted the cocoon technology, "using a biodegradable vessel that nurtures tree growth in harsh and arid conditions", in order to make cocoons locally available with "reasonable" prices and sufficient amounts for governmental and private forestation projects.

He said that the factory, supported by the ministry with JD200.000, is the first among 20 factories that the government will establish across Jordan, which will contribute to boosting sustainable agriculture, save water and address climate change.

Hneifat expressed appreciation to the Arab Potash Company (APC) for supporting the project that would create more than 100 job opportunities in the coming years.

APC Chairman Shehadah Abu Hdaib said that the company's social responsibility programme is based on partnership with various initiatives and supporting the community empowerment and environment projects.

Abu Hdaib said that the APC's support to the project reached JD450.000, stressing that the company will continue working with the government to build on opportunities that would support local communities and achieve sustainable development.

Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) Director General Fadi Nasser said that the project is "a model for the actual development innovation", noting that the importance of the company lies in gathering environmental, social with economical dimensions.

Cocoon Company Director General Hisham Dheissat said that the project is the outcome of cooperation between the public and private sectors, stressing that local communities are a partner in the preservation of nature.

