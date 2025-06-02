AMMAN— The Amman and Damascus chambers of commerce on Saturday signed a twinning agreement aimed at boosting economic cooperation and renewing commercial ties between Jordan and Syria.

The agreement was announced during a visit by a Jordanian economic delegation to Damascus, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Haj Tawfiq said that the agreement reflects a "sincere" pan-Arab message of solidarity and that it demonstrates Jordan’s "steadfast" support for Syria.

He described the partnership as a “meaningful step” towards achieving shared strategic objectives and promoting economic integration.

"This twinning is not just symbolic, it marks a concrete move to strengthen business ties between the private sectors in both countries. It aligns with our shared interest in promoting Arab unity and responding to regional economic and social challenges,” Hajj Tawfiq said.

The two chambers also agreed to establish a joint Syrian-Jordanian Business Council in coordination with the Federation of Syrian Chambers.

The council will operate under formal regulations and a clear roadmap to guide institutional and sustainable cooperation between the two economies.

President of the Damascus Chamber of Commerce Issam Ghreiwati welcomed the agreement, emphasising that the Jordanian delegation’s visit marked a “turning point” in efforts to rebuild trade ties after years of disruption.

He said that the twinning deal signals a new chapter in the economic partnership, laying the groundwork for increased trade and investment opportunities.

"It opens up new opportunities for both countries and enhances their position in the regional and Arab markets", he said, reaffirming Damascus' commitment to working with Amman towards a prosperous and sustainable future.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

