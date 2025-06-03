NEW DELHI - Sanad, a global leader in aerospace engineering and leasing solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, has finalised one of the largest engine and airframe component sales with AerCap Materials, the materials arm of AerCap, the world’s largest aviation leasing company.

The agreement, signed during the IATA Annual General Meeting in Delhi, is valued at over AED400 million (US$110 million). It marks a significant advancement in aviation asset management, aimed at boosting component availability, improving operational efficiency and strengthening supply chain resilience.

The transaction covers over 6,000 high-demand components across multiple lessees and aircraft platforms, including Airbus: A220, A320, A330, A340, A380; Boeing: 737, 777, 787; Embraer: E-Jet series.

The portfolio includes both on-lease components supporting airline and Maintenance Repair and Overhaul operations worldwide, and off-lease components positioned to meet increasing demand. Its scale and immediate availability set a new benchmark for agile and efficient asset management.

With global supply chain constraints continuing to affect operators, the deal ensures airlines have prompt access to vital components, supporting fleet reliability and business continuity.

The agreement supports AerCap Materials’ efforts to scale its aftermarket services, while enabling Sanad to streamline its portfolio and focus on strategic growth.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said, "This transformative transaction reflects Sanad’s commitment to building a more resilient aviation supply chain and forging partnerships that deliver long-term industry value. With this partnership, we’re extending access to critical assets while accelerating Sanad’s next phase of growth."

By integrating Sanad’s inventory, AerCap Materials expands its global parts offering for the most widely operated aircraft types, reinforcing its role as a responsive and trusted partner for commercial operators.

Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive of AerCap, said, "This acquisition strengthens our inventory and responsiveness, especially at a time of continued supply chain challenges. Partnering with Sanad allows us to scale faster and provide tailored solutions globally. We appreciate the trust Sanad has placed in AerCap and look forward to a long-standing collaboration."

The partnership brings together complementary strengths, enhancing aviation service synergies and expanding international reach to meet evolving industry demands with greater efficiency and innovation.