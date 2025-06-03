In a continued effort to boost industrial development while preserving vital resources, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir held a meeting with investors in Beheira to address challenges facing the region’s industrial zones and explore practical solutions.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the implementation status of Beheira’s three approved industrial zones, which span a total of 1,162.47 feddans. These include the Wadi El-Natrun Industrial Zone, covering 519.47 feddans; the Al-Tarrana Industrial Zone in Hosh Issa, covering 346 feddans; and the Nubaria Industrial Zone, covering 297 feddans. The discussions focused on land allocation, operational readiness, the availability of utilities, and the progress of ongoing infrastructure work in each zone.

Attention was also given to the textile and ready-made garments industrial zone in Kafr El-Dawar. This complex, extending over more than 618,000 square meters, currently houses 138 factories operated by 103 investors. The Minister emphasized the importance of completing infrastructure and utility connections in the area to support production readiness.

Al-Wazir directed officials from the Ministry of Industry, the Industrial Development Authority, and the Beheira Governorate to intensify planning efforts aimed at localizing industries based on the specific resources and advantages of each region. He noted that strategic localization should focus on sectors that deepen local manufacturing, create employment opportunities, and enhance the added value of national resources.

The Minister underscored the urgency of accelerating infrastructure and utility development, while streamlining bureaucratic procedures to facilitate the rapid operation of factories. He also reaffirmed the Egyptian state’s commitment to prohibiting any industrial activity on agricultural land or within residential areas, in accordance with directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. These directives, he said, are crucial for preserving arable land and securing food supplies for future generations.

Al-Wazir reiterated the government’s commitment to genuine industrial development within properly designated and fully serviced zones, which offer a sustainable and regulated environment for growth. He encouraged serious investors to make use of the 1,800 industrial plots recently made available through Egypt’s Digital Industrial Platform, stressing that suitable alternatives will always be offered within the planned zones.

Calling on investors to prioritize the national interest, he described the preservation of agricultural land as a shared responsibility.

During the meeting, several investors raised concerns about recurrent power outages and voltage fluctuations in the Wadi El-Natrun zone, which are disrupting factory operations. In response, Al-Wazir directed immediate coordination with the Ministry of Electricity and the relevant distribution companies to identify urgent and sustainable solutions. He also instructed the development of a clear technical plan to strengthen the area’s electrical network and ensure stable power supply, thereby supporting uninterrupted industrial activity and preventing production delays.

