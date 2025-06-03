MAKKAH - The Ministry of Justice has equipped 18 judicial departments to hear cases arising within the boundaries of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the holy sites of Mina and Arafat. Five mobile notaries have also been provided to meet the documentation needs of pilgrims.



The Ministry affirmed the readiness of the judicial departments and mobile notaries, and their provision of qualified personnel, thus contributing to saving pilgrims time and effort, enabling them to complete their cases and notarization processes efficiently and quickly. This is part of the ongoing efforts made by Saudi Arabia's government to serve pilgrims to the House of God.



This step comes as part of the integration with other government agencies to provide comprehensive judicial and documentation services that meet the needs of pilgrims during the Hajj season. 160 e-services can also be availed through the "Najiz" platform and application, available on smart device stores.



This step comes as part of the integration with other government agencies to provide comprehensive judicial and documentation services that meet the needs of pilgrims during the Hajj season. 160 e-services can also be availed through the "Najiz" platform and application, available on smart device stores.



It is worth noting that the mobile notaries will provide documentation services to pilgrims, as well as security and health sector personnel, and others within the boundaries of the Grand Mosque and the holy sites.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).