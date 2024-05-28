Diriyah -- The Diriyah Company said in a press release issued today that it has started the construction of a premium office development on Diriyah Square, further enhancing its diverse infrastructure offerings to the business community.



The five low-rise office buildings, designed with sustainability in mind, will offer nearly 39,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), and a total gross floor area (GFA) of almost 47,000 square meters, as well as approximately 1,000 parking spaces and a kindergarten.



Reflecting the timeless principles of Najdi architecture, the facade of the buildings will embody Diriyah's 300-year heritage.



The construction will accommodate around 4,000 individuals, offering plenty of natural light, outdoor areas, and flexible workspaces.



Tenants will also benefit from the proximity to the many amenities on Diriyah Square, the newly announced precinct with 400 retail outlets, diverse dining options, recreational facilities, and entertainment venues. Nearby luxury hotels like Baccarat, Corinthia, Armani, and Orient Express will offer premium hospitality services, ideal for corporate functions.



Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "Our commitment lies in building a thriving new city in Diriyah, one that honors its rich history and fosters a vibrant community. Central to this vision is the creation of top-notch commercial spaces, essential for cultivating Diriyah into a dynamic business hub poised for growth.”