Eastern Province, KSA: National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 400,000 m² fabrication yard in Ras Al Khair port located in the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia. The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from NMDC Group, Saudi Aramco and Saudi Ports Authority Mawani.

The new yard, which will house the fabrication of jackets and platforms, is a state-of-the-art facility that will include automated workshops and an advanced marine system. It will provide fabrication, maintenance, rigging and erection services, and will be operational between all three phases of construction.

The first phase will be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2023. The capacity of the fabrication yard is expected to reach 60,000 tons per year by the end of the final phase, scheduled for 2026.

Ras Al Khair is Saudi Arabia's newest industrial port that serves more than 100 manufacturing projects and has an area of 23 km² and 14 berths equipped with assets to handle general and bulk cargos.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, the Group Chief Executive Officer at National Marine Dredging Group, said, “The new fabrication yard builds on our longstanding relationship, ongoing growth journey and expansion strategy in the Kingdom and complements our current projects in Saudi Arabia, which will add to our local competencies. We look forward to further broadening our level of collaboration with Saudi industry players and solidifying our position as the EPC major of choice for global NOCs.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said, “This new milestone lays the foundation for our next chapter of growth in Saudi Arabia and is in line with our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s localization efforts and creating in-country value. The new yard also signals our clients’ trust in NPCC’s capabilities and allows us to extend our expertise to new strategic infrastructure projects in the Kingdom, increase our regional market share, and reinforce our position as a trusted partner of choice across the EPC ecosystem.”

NPCC has had a long-standing presence in the Kingdom and is a strong partner with key Saudi industry players, which led to the company working on major projects including the extension works for a new condensate export terminal at the Jafurah field, and the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation of 14 SSS Jackets at Manifa field.

Earlier in 2022, NPCC won two sizeable offshore contracts for the multi-billion Zuluf incremental project, a giant offshore oil field located in the Arabian Gulf, about 240km north of Dhahran. Back in 2019, NPCC was also awarded three contracts to deliver a wide range of services comprising detailed engineering, fabrication, manufacturing, procurement, and commissioning of multiple steel structures of various types.

About NPCC:

NPCC (National Petroleum Construction Company), a part of NMDC Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a world-class Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company that provides total EPC solutions to both the Offshore and Onshore Oil & Gas sectors. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, fabrication, installation and commissioning to project owners and operators.

Since its inception in 1973, NPCC has expanded its geographic footprint globally and today operates in Arabian Gulf, South Asia and Southeast Asia, and has plans to expand its operations to Africa and Caspian region.

NPCC has built strong relationships with leading Operating Companies (OPCOs), National Oil Companies (NOCs) and International Oil Companies (IOCs), and has a team of over 1,200 engineers, based in four engineering centres in Abu Dhabi - UAE, Mumbai and Hyderabad - India, and La Ciotat - France.

NPCC’s state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, is set in an area of 1.3 million sq. metres, and the yard can fabricate up to 100,000 metric tonnes (MT) of structural steel annually. The company owns a fleet of 23 offshore vessels equipped with modern facilities to support its shallow and deep-water operations. It can lift structures weighing up to 4,200 MT and is also equipped for laying sub-sea cables and pipelines, up to 66 inches diameter; in water depths from 10 to 2,000 metres.