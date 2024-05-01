The iconic entertainment destination brings back its celebrated ATLANTIS LIVE series, featuring one of the biggest purpose-built stage productions to ever land on the sandy shores of The Palm Island.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – On Saturday 11th May from 8:00pm, ATLANTIS LIVE will return with one of the biggest purpose-built stage productions to ever land on the sandy shores of The Palm Island. In a first-of-its-kind event for the leading entertainment destination headlined by Martin Garrix, a team of over 100 experts will spend over two weeks constructing what will be one of the largest mega 18m stages to free-stand on The Palm.

With audio, staging and lighting inspired by Martin Garrix’s full stadium production show, concert-goers will be immersed in a unique performance by one of the world’s leading DJ/Producers surrounded by 250 moving light fixtures, over 100 speakers, 24 lasers, and 194m of truss. Boasting a specially created ‘inside-out’ viewing experience, the 120-minute performance will come to a head with a full pyrotechnic show and fireworks display closing out an electrifying performance from one of the world’s most talented and influential DJ/producers, in one of the city’s most iconic live music destinations.

Giving concertgoers the unique opportunity to get up close and personal with one of the world’s best DJs, Atlantis LIVE will also feature limited Go beyond ‘backstage’ VIP tables for the first time at a Martin Garrix show.

Garrix is no stranger to Dubai as he last performed in the city in 2022. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited his return and can finally catch his transcendent performance at Atlantis Dubai’s debut edition of its 2024 ATLANTIS LIVE series this May.

Regarded as one of the most prominent artists in dance music today, Garrix rose to international fame with his mega-hit track ‘Animals’ in 2013. His infectious tunes and thrilling live performances solidified his status as a world-renowned DJ, with a vast array of chart-topping hits including collaborations with international sensations like ‘In the Name of Love’ (featuring Bebe Rexha), ‘Scared to be Lonely’ (featuring Dua Lipa) and ‘There for You’ (featuring Troye Sivan).

Early bird is now sold out, with a first wave of general admission tickets available from AED 350 per person. Go beyond packages including VIP Access and VIP Tables start at a minimum beverage spend of AED 15,000 and can accommodate up to ten guests. 21+. To purchase tickets, visit https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/91419/atlantis-live-presents-martin-garrix. To book VIP tables call +971 54 582 2778.

