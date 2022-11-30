Enjoy an iconic limited edition CrazyShake inspired by the colours of the UAE flag! Priced at Dh69, the delicious ingredients include a frosted rim with chocolate and M&Ms topped with a slice of UAE flag coloured cake, whipped cream, drizzle of strawberry syrup and crushed pistachios on top! Or get a Vimto-licious Shake which includes vanilla ice cream, fresh milk, Vimto syrup, whipped cream and a cherry on top! Priced at Dh32. December 1-4.

Discover authentic Arabic flavours with the limited-edition Emirati-inspired Lamb Shoulder Ouzi, served with Oriental Rice and Cucumber Yoghurt priced at Dh250 for adults and Dh125 kids (4-11 years). Available on December 2 from 6:30pm - 10pm. For reservations, contact restaurants@jumeirah.com or 800 323 232

Indulge in the pleasures of a traditional afternoon tea with limited edition themed desserts on display. Available from December 1-4. For reservations, contact restaurants@jumeirah.com or 800 323 232

Enjoy a 50% discount while dining at the Dubai restaurant on December 2. Guests can explore a signature menu featuring a variety of culinary delicacies for breakfast, lunch and dinner. To book, call 04 318 3755 or email: info@cafesociety.ae

Feast on traditional Indian comfort food flavours given contemporary flair. Enjoy a fresh salad made with locally sourced kale and mango topped with crumbled feta and toasted pecans; Palak Patta Chaat - a vibrant green spinach fritters, beetroot pink yoghurt and a mint and tamarind chutney creating a thrilling tangle of sweet and sour flavours piled high and eaten like nachos. Indulge in appetisers such as Lahori Paneer Tikka served with a fluffy pesto naan and Murg Tikka Pasanda with active charcoal hummus and coriander pitta. Mains include a sweet butternut squash ghatta curry with chilli rogan and jeera pulao; Afghani Pista Korma - a gourmet hybrid blending stuffed chicken tikka with a pistachio gravy served with fierce and fluffy chilli naan; and a lemon chicken biryani laced with zest alongside a cooling vegetable raita. End on a sweet note with ‘Phirni Oxide’ - a take on the traditional creamy pudding blending sweetened risotto rice, sweet crumble and frozen cream mousse. The four-course menu is available from December 1-3, priced at Dh150 per person. For reservations at City Walk, 052 6892012 and Mall of Emirates 050 4075590

Located in the Al Jaddaf Waterfront Community, this venue affords a stunning views of Dubai Creek whilst you enjoy a meal. Offers include a delicious burger, paired with a soft drink for Dh51, or the special UAE National Day lunch, which consists of a choice of main course, coffee, and carrot cake for Dh51. The main course choices are Penne Arrabiata, Chicken Skewers, Cheeseburger or Goulash. Coffee choices consist of Espresso, Americano, Cappuccino or Cafe Latte. From December 1-4, 12-4pm.

Enjoy a specially curated Jafferbhai’s three-course meal (lunch or dinner) comprising kebabs, biryanis and dessert, all for Dh51! The offer is valid till December 2 at all outlets of Jafferbhai's.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

