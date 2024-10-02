RAK Properties, a leading UAE property developer, has announced that it has expanded the partnership with Thai hospitality group Minor Hotels to introduce the Anantara Branded Residences on the island destination of Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Residences promise an unparalleled lifestyle, where the tranquillity of traditional Thai design will meet the tropical allure of Ras Al Khaimah, said a statement from RAK Properties.

The residences feature luxury living, complete with world-class amenities, private infinity pools, expansive terraces, and direct access to the pristine shoreline — all within the comfort and privacy of their own sea-view apartment or overwater villa.

The development will include around 94 residential apartments and 20 overwater villas, it added.

The partnership deal was signed during the Future Hospitality Summit at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, thus marking another significant milestone in RAK Properties’ vision to position Mina Al Arab as a leading global destination for luxury island living within a vibrant community hub.

This expanded collaboration, part of RAK Properties' broader strategy of integrating renowned international hospitality brands, reinforces Ras Al Khaimah's appeal to investors and residents seeking high-end living, said the statement.

The Emirati developer has signed up JT& as the lead designer, thus ensuring the project’s architectural excellence and seamless integration into the natural surroundings.

“Our continued partnership with Minor Hotels is a key milestone in expanding our luxury portfolio," remarked its CEO Sameh Muhtadi.

“The Anantara brand aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering world-class, sustainable developments that highlight the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah," he stated.

“This project not only elevates the living experience but reinforces Mina’s position as a premier global destination that fully embraces the unique elements of nature the emirate has to offer," he added.

Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President, Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa, said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with RAK Properties, a visionary developer that shares our commitment to excellence and sustainability.

“Their deep understanding of Ras Al Khaimah’s potential and dedication to enhancing its natural beauty aligns seamlessly with our Anantara brand values.

“Together, we are creating unparalleled luxury experiences that not only elevate the living standards in the emirate but also position it as a premier destination on the global stage."

RAK Properties said its initial collaboration with Minor Hotels led to the opening of the award-winning Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort earlier this year.

The resort is already breaking barriers in sustainable tourism and luxury by achieving the LEED Gold certification for its commitment to it eco-friendly practices, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).